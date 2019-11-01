EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A pair of Jo Daviess County superintendents said that while largely positive, the results of a recent state report card show room for improvement.
“When I think about our data, it shows me that maybe an analogy is (that) the ship’s pointed in the right direction, but we need to get it sailing now,” said T.J. Potts, superintendent of the East Dubuque school district.
Officials from the Illinois State Board of Education this week released their 2019 Illinois Report Card, which details how schools fared under the state’s accountability system.
In Jo Daviess County, the vast majority of schools were rated as “commendable,” which means they had a graduation rate higher than 67%, were rated below the top 10% of schools and did not have any under-performing student subgroups.
Galena Primary School and Stockton Elementary School were rated as “exemplary,” which means they were in the top 10% of all schools in the state.
“That’s obviously our goal each and every day, to provide the best educational opportunities for our students,” Stockton Superintendent Colleen Fox said.
Stockton and East Dubuque boasted four-year high school graduation rates of around 95%. The Galena school district’s graduation rate was 88%.
“We would love to be at 100%, and that’s always the goal,” Potts said. “But 95, that’s still a really good place to be, and we don’t see a lot of kids drop out.”
Galena Superintendent Greg Herbst did not return multiple messages seeking comment for this story. Herbst has announced his resignation from the district effective later this month.
In a majority of Jo Daviess County schools, fewer than half of students were considered “proficient” in math and reading based on the results of state tests.
In East Dubuque, 38% of students were considered proficient in English language arts and 36% in math. In Stockton, 46% were proficient in English language arts and 33% in math. In Galena, the English language arts proficiency rate was 43% and the math rate was 34%.
However, schools generally fared better based on student growth measurements. Most local schools fell above the 50th percentile based on how students grew compared to peers who started at the same level of performance.
Potts and Fox noted that students took a new state test in the most recent school year. That might have contributed to those proficiency scores.
However, Potts also noted that the district has been taking steps to improve student achievement by implementing new math and language arts curricula and adding instructional and technology coaches.
“We need to keep going in that same direction, keeping that trajectory in that range and going up from there,” Potts said.
Fox said school staff record multiple benchmarks each year to make sure students are growing.