Illinois Report Card

The Illinois Report Card assigns schools designations based on how campuses stack up to accountability measures such as graduation rates, English language arts and math proficiency and growth and chronic absenteeism.

Campuses in the top 10% of all schools are designated as "exemplary." Schools in the lowest 5% of Title I eligible schools or with a graduation rate of 67% or less are designated as "lowest-performing." Schools with one or more student subgroups in the lowest 5% of schools are designated "underperforming." All other schools are considered "commendable."

Here is how Jo Daviess County Schools fared:

East Dubuque

Elementary school -- commendable

Junior high school -- commendable

High school -- commendable

Galena

Primary school -- Exemplary

Middle school -- Commendable

High school -- Commendable

River Ridge

Elementary school -- commendable

Middle school -- commendable

High school -- commendable

Scales Mound

Elementary school -- commendable

Junior high school -- commendable

High school -- none listed

Stockton

Elementary school -- Exemplary

Middle school -- Commendable

High school -- Commendable

Warren