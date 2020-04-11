Brandon Kacere’s first trip to the grocery store after returning to Dubuque late last month was a bizarre, even jarring experience.
By then, the COVID-19 outbreak had become a verified pandemic, a global disaster that had killed thousands and caused widespread economic devastation.
But those who shopped alongside Kacere seemed to have, in general, a vastly different disposition from what he observed days before in Ecuador.
“I put my mask on. I put my gloves on. I had to go get food,” Kacere said, noting that his refrigerator in Dubuque had been emptied in advance of a multi-week trip to his wife’s home country. “People looked at me like I was some sort of psycho because I was all geared up.”
By then, many non-essential businesses had been closed, and social-distancing regulations implemented nationwide. Still, it seemed to Kacere as if many Americans still failed to grasp the severity of the situation.
“It surprised me here in Dubuque how many people aren’t taking it as seriously,” he said.
FLIGHT FOR LIFE
Kacere, a financial adviser, arrived in Ecuador on March 9. His wife, Paola, a native of Ecuador, had arrived a few weeks earlier to get a jump-start on the couple’s annual vacation.
At that time, the pandemic was in its relative infancy.
“There wasn’t any restrictions,” Kacere recalled. “It had just come out that you should not touch your face and (you should) wash your hands frequently.”
But the situation escalated quickly in Ecuador.
“It was the next day or the day after in Ecuador that everything went to the 6-feet distance (and) don’t go out if you don’t have to,” Kacere said. “That was the Wednesday I got there. And by Friday, I think they had banned all gatherings of 50 people.”
The graduation ceremony for Paola’s nephew, a highlight of this year’s trip, was canceled. Soon, the Ecuadorian government instructed all citizens traveling abroad to return home or potentially face closed borders.
Then, the major airlines contacted Kacere and his wife to inform them their return flights had been canceled. They would be reimbursed, of course.
But unless Kacere wanted to stay in Ecuador until April 21 — at the earliest — that was the best they could do.
“I was like, well, I don’t think I can stay down here for a month and a half,” he said.
He reached out to the U.S. Embassy. And after a few days of back and forth, he learned of a small airline — Pennsylvania-based Eastern — that was scheduling charter flights to repatriate stranded Americans.
There was one catch: Kacere had to somehow get to Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, during a virtual lockdown in which travel was tightly regulated.
“We needed a pass to get into the city,” Kacere said. “Otherwise, we’d get fined, and the car we used to get into the city would be impounded.”
LOCKDOWN
The U.S. Embassy ultimately provided Kacere with a note. Essentially, if they had acquired a ticket to fly from the Guayaquil airport and were traveling on a permitted day, the note should give them access to the city.
But, embassy officials warned, there were no guarantees.
Surprisingly, “everything went smooth,” Kacere said.
There were multiple checkpoints — vehicles were prohibited from traveling on certain days depending on whether license plate numbers were odd or even — but they made it to his mother-in-law’s Guayaquil home a few days before their flight.
Guayaquil, at that point, had devolved significantly from the usually bustling metropolis of about 4 million people.
“There was this curfew that had moved from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. inside the city,” Kacere said. “They were fining people (caught out after curfew). They wanted to get people off the streets.”
After days of being “hunkered down,” they caught their flight.
“Everybody on the flight was awesome,” Kacere said. “Eastern Airline was great. They kept everybody calm. Everybody had masks and gloves on because that was the requirement.”
When Kacere finally arrived in Miami, he was greeted with a surreal scene. While traveling in Ecuador required vigorous screening, he was able to run through the airport to make his flight to Chicago with relative ease.
“We see where it’s going, and to see there was no safety (measures) in place, it was a little saddening,” Kacere said.
BRINGING THEM HOME
As the COVID-19 pandemic spread and one legacy airline after another canceled flights, Eastern saw an opportunity.
“We did a series of repatriation charters in early March, carrying a whole bunch of students from Grenada to Miami,” said Steve Harfst, Eastern’s president and CEO. “Then, the phone really started ringing, and we started talking to a couple embassies. They said, ‘We’ve got all these American citizens who need to get home, and all the airlines have pulled out.’ So, coordinating with the embassies and the State Department’s repatriation task force, we started implementing direct-sale charters to these countries.”
As of April 3, the little airline with eight Boeing 767s had made 41 of those repatriation flights and brought 8,100 Americans home from places like Ecuador, Grenada, Guyana, Argentina, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay and elsewhere. By the following Tuesday, it was to have flown three more rescue missions.
Eastern’s unexpected business bump came without any advertising. Passengers were directed to its website by the State Department. Some flights have carried as few as 80 passengers, while others had as many as 240. Ticket prices vary, but, Harfst said, they tend to be in “the $1,000 range.”
“We’re just trying to cover our costs and get these people home,” he said.