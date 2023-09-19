Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MONTICELLO, Iowa – Camp Courageous will hold its annual pancake breakfast and open house from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 24, at the camp’s main lodge, 12007 190th St., rural Monticello.
Visitors will have an opportunity to tour the camp’s facilities and eat a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and milk.
The event also includes live music, youth activities, zipline rides and other activities.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
All proceeds benefit Camp Courageous, a year-round recreational, respite and travel program for individuals of all ages with disabilities.
