With call volume on the rise, Dubuque Fire Department officials hope to bolster their roster by adding seven firefighter positions and a third full-time ambulance crew next fiscal year.
The department requested that City Council members approve adding $688,740 in recurring costs starting in fiscal year 2023 to add the positions, along with spending $582,000 to purchase a new ambulance and replace an existing one.
The spending requests were recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen. The council budget meeting in which the Fire Department budget will be discussed is slated for March 22.
Council members must approve the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget by March 29. The fiscal year begins July 1.
The Fire Department currently has 91 positions, three of which are open. If the additional positions are approved, Fire Chief Rick Steines aims to fill four of them by July 1, while the remaining three would be filled in the fall.
He said four of the new firefighters would be used to staff a third full-time ambulance crew.
Steines said increased call volume is putting a strain on the department’s ambulance services. The Fire Department handled 7,894 calls in 2021 — a 21% increase over the 6,525 calls received in 2020 and a 56% jump over 2011’s total. The vast majority of those calls are related to medical issues.
“We are seeing it happening on a regular basis where we have high call volume, and there is a need for additional ambulance service,” Steines said. “We think the time is right and the need is there.”
The other three new firefighters would work regular shifts to reduce the department’s high amount of assigned overtime.
Steines said the department runs into staffing shortages as firefighters use extended parental leave or are unable to work due to injuries. Required training sessions and military deployments also impact staff availability.
The department has relied on overtime to staff each shift. For example, from Feb. 1 to Feb. 25, the Fire Department logged 782 hours of overtime. In fiscal year 2021, it paid out $394,647 for overtime hours.
City Council Member Ric Jones, who spent 31 years with the Dubuque Fire Department, said he believes the hiring needs of the department are even higher than what was requested.
“I wish it was bigger,” he said. “The Fire Department has been running ragged due to personnel shortages. They need some help.”
Steines said the additional hires also would help the department prepare for the proposed construction of a new fire station in the western portion of the city. The proposed station has been considered by city officials for several years as a way to improve the department’s response times to calls in that area. The city’s five-year capital improvement plan anticipates construction of the new station could occur in fiscal year 2027.
In fiscal year 2023, Van Milligen is recommending spending $50,000 to conduct an updated study assessing the need for a new fire station in the western portion of the city. Steines said the city last conducted a needs assessment for a new fire station in 2006.
“If another station is added, we would need to have the people to man that station,” Steines said. “By having those people start this year, we can build some experience and have them prepared. If we tried to hire 12 people all at once, you would have a lot of training and a lot of inexperience.”
Council Member Danny Sprank said the addition of more firefighters is essential if the city wishes to construct another fire station.
“We need a new fire station on the West End, so we need to hire more firefighters,” he said.