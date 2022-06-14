DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Kids will have the chance learn about fencing during a free program today at James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville.

“En garde! Foils, Épées and Swords,” will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the library, 320 First Ave. E.

The presentation will be made by the Iowa City Fencing Center. Children will have an opportunity to practice skills using foam equipment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.