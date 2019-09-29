Julia Theisen experienced the American immigration system personally.
“It was degrading, inhumane, unwelcoming — and I’m white and English-speaking,” said Theisen, who moved to Dubuque from Great Britain in 2002.
Theisen was one of two keynote speakers Sunday at the second annual Lighting the Lantern dinner, held at Convivium Urban Farmstead. The event raised funds for the Presentation Lantern Center, an organization that offers education and advocacy for immigrants.
More than 1,000 immigrants from 69 countries have learned English and studied citizenship, with 83 students successfully becoming U.S. citizens, according to the center’s director, Megan Ruiz.
“We’re one-of-a-kind,” Ruiz said. “There’s no other center like us in a 50-60-mile radius of Dubuque.”
The Presentation Lantern Center was founded by the Sisters of the Presentation as a drop-in and welcome center for immigrants in 2002.
Volunteers tutor immigrants in English and help them prepare for U.S. citizenship exams.
Theisen is the owner and co-founder of Body & Soul Salon, Wellness Center and Spa.
“I went through the process of getting a green card, and I did not enjoy that process,” Theisen said. “I didn’t actively pursue getting my citizenship because of that unpleasant process. My green card was for 12 years, so I left it until it was about to expire and at that time the political climate was changing and I thought, I need to do something now, in case it gets really difficult.”
Theisen became acquainted with Sr. Corine Murray, the founding executive director of the center who led the organization until 2016. Murray explained the citizenship process to Theisen.
“I didn’t need to use up their resources, so I didn’t need anyone to mentor me through it,” said Theisen, who became a citizen in 2014. “But her support empowered me to go through the process. I got to witness how (the immigration process) treated people who were not white and English wasn’t their first language. The Lantern Center is in complete contrast to that. It’s a place of love, acceptance and empowerment.”
Dora Serna, the office manager of the Visual and Performing Arts and Business departments at Clarke University, also spoke at Sunday’s event, explaining how the Lantern Center helped her gain a new language and citizenship.
“They changed my life,” Serna said.
Serna moved to Dubuque in 2000 from Bogota, Columbia. She began attending classes at Presentation Lantern Center a couple of years later.
“I was looking for English (tutoring) but I found more than English,” Serna said. “I didn’t know how to drive. I didn’t know how to communicate, and I didn’t know anything about Dubuque. Little things like going to the grocery store were an adventure. One time I went and the cashier asked me if I needed a box. I tried to translate what she was telling me and it took more time than she was expecting so she had me move on.”
Once she finished her English lessons, Serna turned her attention to citizenship mentoring at the center.
“They made me feel that I could do this,” said Serna, who became a U.S. citizen about 10 years ago.