Dubuque Community Schools officials recently settled a lawsuit that claimed that the school district’s negligence allowed the sexual assault of a student in 2019.
The family of the female student, who previously attended Hempstead High School, will receive $125,000 under the terms of the settlement, to be paid by the district’s insurance carrier, Employers Mutual Casualty Co.
The family filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County in October 2021 alleging that the negligence of district officials allowed the student to be sexually assaulted on campus.
School board members unanimously approved the settlement agreement at a recent meeting. The settlement agreement states that it is not an admission or concession that the family has “any viable or meritorious claim” against the district or its representatives.
“The parties have entered into this settlement agreement and general release in good faith for the sole purpose of resolving the dispute, thus avoiding the burden, expense, delay and uncertainties of litigation,” the agreement states.
Under the terms of the agreement, the plaintiffs also promise not to file any further related complaints against the district.
District spokesperson Mike Cyze wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that “the matter has been resolved and the district has nothing additional to add.”
The agreement was signed by the former Hempstead student on Jan. 13. The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Nathan Runde, one of the family’s attorneys, told the Telegraph Herald via email Wednesday that the attorneys were “unable to comment on the resolution of this case.”
The suit alleged that the female student routinely was bullied by a male student — incidents that school officials were notified of “on multiple occasions.” The female and her parents asked the district to transfer her to another school, but the request was denied due to the female student’s high absenteeism rate, which the lawsuit states “was directly related to the harassment and bullying” she faced.
The lawsuit states that the bullying from the male student continued into another school year, during which the family alleges that “Hempstead and the Dubuque Community School District failed to prevent further contact between” the two students.
Documents state that the male student sexually assaulted the female student on the Hempstead campus in 2019, which the female student immediately reported to her mother, school officials and Dubuque police. Afterward, she again requested a transfer to another school, which was granted.
Attorneys for the district previously denied the allegations in court documents, acknowledging that the female student reported being sexually assaulted but denying the claims “for lack of sufficient information” that the assault happened.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed to the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that the department’s criminal investigations division investigated an alleged sexual assault involving the female student at Hempstead in 2019. The case was presented to Dubuque County Attorney’s Office, which declined to prosecute it.