LANCASTER, Wis. — Assessors will perform a revaluation of Lancaster properties in 2022, according to a press release.
New property values might affect a property owner’s tax bill but will not result in a net increase of the amount of tax dollars the city collects.
It has been 16 years since a citywide assessment has been conducted, and assessed values no longer reflect current market values, the release stated.
For more information, visit the city’s website at www.lancasterwisconsin.com.
