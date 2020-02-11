DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington man recently pleaded guilty to six sex crimes.
Elam S. Allgyer, 36, pleaded guilty in Lafayette County Circuit Court to first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted second-degree sexual assault-use of force and three counts of another sex-related crime.
As part of a plea deal, the court dismissed four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
A sentencing hearing has not been set.
According to court documents, Lafayette County investigators learned last year that church elders had recently discovered that Allgyer and two other church members — Elmer E. Stoltzfus, 25, of Cuba City, and Benjamin E. Allgyer, 31, of Mineral Point — had committed sexual abuse years earlier.
Each of the men met with law enforcement in July to discuss the assaults, most of which occurred when they were teenagers.
Each man is accused of assaulting multiple victims whom they knew, with the abuse occurring on several occasions over the years.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Stoltzfus pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of repeated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of another sex-related crime. His sentencing hearing is set for May 5.
Benjamin Allgyer faces three counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 13, two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, a charge of second-degree sexual assault and four counts of another sex-related crime.
He has pleaded not guilty. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 26.