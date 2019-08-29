The Dubuque Police Department will be increasing its presence within local college districts with the return of students, according to a press release.
The release states that officers will be meeting with off-campus students and college district residents to engage in conversations about being respectful neighbors, personal safety, alcohol consumption, and about hosting safe and legal social gatherings.
The officers will be equipped with City of Dubuque services brochures, Jule Transit and Nightrider information, and other relevant resources.