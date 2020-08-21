GALENA, Ill. — Blue dots were stamped on the sidewalk, indicating places to stand.
Teachers waited at the entrance, asking students if they had recently experienced any symptoms of COVID-19.
Right behind them, another teacher waited with a scanner to check each student’s temperature.
Riley Wills, 17, did not expect to start her last year of high school like this.
“It’s sad that it’s not normal, but I’m trying to make the best of it,” she said. “This isn’t how I wanted my senior year to go.”
Thursday marked the first day of school in Galena public schools. Students donned face masks and entered their classrooms to find their socially distanced seats.
Most teachers taught to only a handful of students, while others had to accommodate themselves to nontraditional classrooms, such as the library.
“There’s a lot of new things and adjustments that we are all going to need to get used to,” said Ed Freed, physical education teacher at Galena High School. “It’s going to be different, but we’re all in this together.”
Students throughout Jo Daviess County are heading back to school.
Classes also started Thursday in Stockton school district, while River Ridge students returned to school on Tuesday and Scales Mound on Wednesday. Classes in East Dubuque are set to begin today.
Meanwhile, the Warren school district will begin remote learning on Monday, Aug. 24, with plans of transitioning to a hybrid model of in-person and online classes on Aug. 31.
Similar to many of the surrounding districts, students at Galena were given the option to choose in-person schooling, remote learning or a hybrid approach of the two.
Superintendent Tim Vincent said about 15% of students chose remote learning, while another 15% took the hybrid option.
On Thursday, Galena High School Principal Beth Murphy walked the halls to make sure everything was going according to plan. She and her staff had spent months preparing for this day, but she said she still felt like she was on unsolid ground.
“The planning has been insane,” she said. “It has been going well so far, but I’ve never taught during a pandemic before. This is all new.”
This year, the school day will bring with it a multitude of changes compared to last year. Classes will be smaller, lunches will be staggered throughout the day, and gym class primarily will be held outside.
For Peyton Bauer, 17, the changes aren’t welcome, despite his recognition that they are necessary.
“I don’t like it at all,” Peyton said. “There’s a lot more to think about now, and everyone is just trying to be careful.”
Despite differences, though, the first day of school at Galena High School did play out relatively similar to any other first day.
Teachers introduced themselves to their students, friends reunited in the halls, and a general air of excitement and dread over a new year of school still could be felt.
Behind the face masks, everyone was still the same.
“I’m going to make the best of it while I can,” Riley Wills said. “I want to have a good last year here.”