With an increase in projects and facilities to manage, a major Dubuque city department is looking for help.
On Monday, Dubuque City Council members approved creating a new position for Dubuque Leisure Services: project and facilities manager.
The position, which city staff hope to have filled by early March, will be responsible for assisting in carrying out the numerous capital improvement and grant-funded projects planned by the department. It also involves helping with the management of the city’s several recreational facilities, including its most recent addition, Mystique Community Ice Center.
Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the workload of her department has grown drastically over the past few years, and the addition of the new position will help ensure that the city’s facilities are managed properly and its upcoming projects are completed on time.
“The department continues to evolve and have additional things that are added to it,” Ware said. “A lot of the projects that we are working on have a timeliness factor that we need to make sure is met.”
The position is estimated to cost the city an additional $125,662 in recurring costs, starting in fiscal year 2023, which begins on July 1, 2022. If the position is filled prior to then, the city would use savings accumulated from open and frozen positions totaling $52,056, including initial non-recurring hiring costs, to pay for the new hire this fiscal year.
Ware said the projects and facilities manager would assist her and other staff in carrying out various projects, such as budgeting, the proposals process, bidding, permitting and design.
Additionally, the new staff member would be responsible for assisting in managing the city’s several recreational facilities, including the Port of Dubuque Marina, Multicultural Family Center and Grand River Center, among others.
Ware pointed to the particular necessity for assistance with the numerous projects currently under the mantle of Leisure Services. The department has more than 110 capital projects planned, totaling $10 million. Of those projects, 21 are funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds and must be completed by 2024.
Even if the projects are completed and the city is able to relinquish management of the Mystique Community Ice Center in the future, Ware said she anticipates the continued growth of the department will continue to justify the position’s existence.
“There is more than enough work in the department,” She said. “The department has only continued to grow since I have been here.”
Dubuque City Council members agreed with Ware’s assessment, arguing that the position is a wise investment by the city in ensuring that many projects move forward on time.
“They handle a large number of capital projects,” said City Council Member Laura Roussell. “I think it makes sense to have someone who is focused on those assets.”
City Council Member David Resnick said he believes the large number of projects that must be completed within the next few years justifies the creation of the position.
“The time crunch that we have and the opportunity is now,” he said. “I applaud the effort to get ahead of this.”