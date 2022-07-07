ZWINGLE, Iowa — A free field day held later this month will examine the practice of adding prairie strips to agricultural land.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 27 at the David Gossman farm, 159th Ave., Zwingle, according to a press release.
The release states that the event is being held by Iowa Learning Farms, along with Science-Based-Trials-of-Rowcrops-Integrated-with-Prairie-Strips (STRIPS), Jackson County Conservation Board, and the Sand County Foundation.
All family members are welcome. The event includes a complimentary meal and a prairie walk.
Gossman owns 670 acres in Jackson County, and 220 of those acres are in a corn and soybean rotation. He also has established many patches of prairie on his farm beginning in 1996, including several prairie strips. Gossman also harvests timber from his farm that is available through his business, Timber Farm Products.
Prairie strips are a conservation practice that integrates small, buffer areas of prairie within corn and soybean fields, according to Iowa State University. The practice is designed to reduce soil erosion, improve water quality and provide for wildlife habitat.
The field day will provide practical recommendations for adding prairie strips to corn and soybean fields.
