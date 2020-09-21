A local organization raised more than $85,000 this year to support research on children’s brain tumors and heart defects.
The total came despite Research for the Kids not holding its popular annual ride and auction event this year.
This year's total of $85,145.60 was unveiled Sunday, one day after that annual ride originally was slated to be held.
All proceeds benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s research into brain tumors and heart defects.
The group has raised more than $1.8 million for the hospital since 2009.