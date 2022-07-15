PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One year of free credit monitoring is available to those affected by a cyberattack at Platteville-based Southwest Health earlier this year.
The health care provider recently notified those potentially affected by the Jan. 11 breach and provided resources to assist them, according to an incident report from the company.
Information potentially compromised in the breach included names, dates of birth, social security numbers, financial account numbers, medical information and/or health insurance information.
Up to 46,142 people were affected, according to the breach portal from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. This number includes current and former employees as well as some patients.
After the breach was identified, an investigation was completed alongside cybersecurity experts to determine what information was compromised. The incident also was reported to law enforcement.
The incident report says Southwest Health is not aware of any misuse of information involved in the incident. However, it is offering free identity and credit monitoring to those affected.
Southwest Health also has set up a toll-free call line for those with questions about the incident, which can be reached at 1-833-423-2983.
