Shane Wicklund (left), with Destihl Brewery in Normal, Ill., gives a sample of beer to Kaitlyn Sweet, of Mapleton, Ill., during Galena Brew Fest at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Ill., on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
GALENA, Ill. — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday afternoon outside Chestnut Mountain Resort to try local and regional beer, wine and spirits at the fourth annual Galena Brew Fest.
Proceeds from the event go to support the Galena Art and Recreation Center (ARC).
“For people to come out to help a good cause and drink some good beer at this beautiful venue is awesome,” event organizer John Rosenthal said.
As a nonprofit, ARC is dependent on fundraisers such as Galena Brew Fest to raise money, he said.
“We try to think of ways to raise money for the ARC that would also be fun for people in the community, and we thought a beer fest sounded good,” he said.
All attendees were each given a glass and 30 tickets to try samples from the dozens of vendors.
Saturday’s event featured beer vendors from Hawaii, Colorado and Wisconsin, as well as local staples such as Galena Brewing Company and Dubuque’s 7 Hills Brewing Company.
The event also featured live music, a bean bag toss and a stein-holding contest, where participants competed to see who could hold a beer mug full of liquid the longest without spilling or lowering their arm.
Karen Connolley and Nicole Reynolds were at Chestnut Mountain Resort for the weekend celebrating a bachelorette party.
Reynolds said they planned on having the party at the resort because of the brew fest.
“It was a prerequisite for the bride to try all the drinks before she walks,” Connolley joked.
Carol Morales and Kate Andrews were at the event celebrating Morales’ 24th birthday.
“We saw the banners advertising it in Galena and figured it’s my birthday, it’s beautiful out, I could go for a beer,” Morales said.
Andrews said her favorite drink was the “Smash on the Beach” from Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company.
“We’re just having a good time, enjoying the vibe and enjoying the sunshine,” she said. “Maybe I’ll catch a tan.”
Alicia Fleege was at the event raising money for Kreider Services, which provides support for people with disabilities in Jo Daviess County and is based out of Dixon, Ill.
Fleege was selling raffle tickets for those in attendance to win a barrel full of different beer products.
In its third year partnering with the Galena Brew Fest, Fleege said the organization has raised more than $3,000.
“This is just our way of giving back,” she said. “The community here is great and that’s what were really about.”
Jon and Tammy Miller were at Chestnut Mountain Resort for the weekend to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.
The couple said coming to Galena Brew Fest was a fun way of celebrating their anniversary.
“The weather is great, and so are all the people here,” Jon said. “It’s made celebrating our anniversary even better.”