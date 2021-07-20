MUSCODA, Wis. — Two teens were injured in a crash Thursday in Grant County, but they were able to exit the vehicle before a fire broke out that destroyed it.
Aven Junk, 16, of Lancaster, and her 15-year-old passenger, whose name was not released, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Grant County Q near its intersection with Grant County G, southwest of Muscoda. The release states that Junk was northbound when she came to a curve and “drove off the roadway due to dense fog and unfamiliarity with the area.”
The vehicle entered the ditch, hit a mailbox and culvert, crossed a driveway and then hit a tree, the release states. The two girls were able to exit the vehicle and walk to a nearby residence to call for help.
“When deputies arrived on scene, there was a significant fire in the engine compartment of the vehicle,” the release states. “The vehicle became fully engulfed a short time later.”