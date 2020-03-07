SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Level Up! Family Game Day, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Board and card games, light snacks and the library’s Wii-U.
sunday
2020 International Women’s Day and Bell Ringing, 3-4 p.m., Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Road (accessible). Observance of International Women’s Day and Bell Ringing; Community voices of organizations that empower women and girls. Bell ringing to affirm efforts and solidarity globally. Community invited.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Tete De Mort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Adam Beck and Amber Dawn, 6-10 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mark Zalaznik, 7-10 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Pirate over 50, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Chad Elliot, 8-11 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Andy Wilberding, 8-11 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
DuRocks, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Sunday
Elizabeth Mary, 3-6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
visual arts
Today
Family Movie and Frozen Buttons, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make buttons for the first half hour, then stick around for a new release movie and popcorn.
DESTINATIONS
Sunday
The Maquoketa Doll Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., AmericInn, 1910 Nairn Drive, Maquoketa, Iowa.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, 5-7:30 p.m., Dubuque Eagle’s Club, 1175 Century Drive. The cost is $9 for adults and $4.50 for kids 11 and younger. Proceeds to benefit the Veterans Freedom Center.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Mathematics in Gaming: Microgames, 11 a.m.-noon, James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. This session will feature the game “Spot It.” All ages are welcome but those younger than 10 will need an older companion.
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5-7 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5. For ages 18 and older.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Sunday
Beginning Wood Carving Classes, 1-3 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Put on by Bear Creek Carving. The cost is $35 and includes all equipment and materials. Students must be at least 12 years old. Registration required.