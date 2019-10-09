Police said a pedestrian was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in a church parking lot in Dubuque on Monday night.
Dale D. Schulz, 87, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with minor abrasions to his elbows and a head injury, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Schulz was walking in the parking lot of Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road, at about 7 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Troy J. Sutter, 41, of Dickeyville, Wis.
Sutter told police that he started coughing and briefly looked down before his vehicle struck Schulz. Police said Schulz was wearing a dark-colored jacket.