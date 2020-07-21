Lancashire Farms

WHERE: 6335 Mt. Zion Road, Lancaster, Wis.

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

DETAILS: For more information or to make an appointment, call Rick Schwendinger at 608-732-3400 or visit www.bit.ly/2CdRCu8.