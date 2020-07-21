LANCASTER, Wis. — Dark fruits hang in bunches in Rick Schwendinger’s fields. Like purple pearls, they are ripe for the picking at the peak of their growing season.
Dubuque resident Elisa Sutherland recently visited Lancashire Farms, a verdant stretch of fields that roll down into a shallow valley where Schwendinger runs his business, one of the few specialty operations in southwest Wisconsin.
Crouching beside a black currant bush, Sutherland popped a few into her mouth.
“Oh, they’re really good,” she said. “This reminds me of sour blueberries but a little more substantial.”
With her friend Hannah Bildstein, Sutherland dropped a few more into a metal bucket.
Schwendinger grows about 13 acres of berries along the sloping hills of his organic farm at 6335 Mount Zion Road, north of Lancaster.
Along with black currants, he cultivates a sweeter red variety along with raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, elderberries, aronia and honeyberries.
Sutherland’s unfamiliarity with currants is common.
While the savory, tart fruit is popular in Europe, it fell into obscurity in the U.S. after cultivation was banned by the federal government in 1912 — a response to the spread of blister rust.
The lethal fungus infects white pine trees and causes cankers but only can spread through currants or gooseberries, which serve as intermediary hosts.
The logging industry was more lucrative than currant farming in the early 20th century, so the federal government attempted to eradicate the unassuming fruit. But with the improvement of growing techniques and development of rust-resistant strains of pine trees, federal restrictions were lifted in 1966.
The market’s turnaround is slow but steady. Only 533 acres were grown nationwide in 2017 compared to about 7,400 acres in 1920.
But Schwendinger sees potential for the “superfruit,” which is rich in vitamin C and flavonoids, a class of chemicals with anti-inflammatory effects.
“I wanted to do something different than commercial crops,” he said. “I want to do something productive for society that would be healthy.”
Farming roots
Schwendinger grew up down the road from his current residence. At his grandparents’ farm, he worked hard hours, tending hogs.
After operating a construction business for more than 20 years, Schwendinger obtained two master’s degrees and a teaching license. But when a gig at a local school district fell through, he turned to farming.
Several family members, whose residences line Mount Zion Road, scoffed at the idea of berries.
But as Schwendinger’s wife stirs a pot of red and black currants over the stove as she makes jam, the smell reminds him that his investment is worthwhile.
Market potential
Schwendinger planted his first crop in 2018. Berries are perennial and machine-harvestable, he said, increasing their desirability.
“I just wanted fruit, something healthy,” Schwendinger said. “All my kids love eating it. You just throw a little handmade whipped cream together and mix it in.”
He sells currants — fresh and frozen — wholesale and through a Community Supported Agriculture program. Customers also can visit the farm and pick them.
When the harvest comes, he must take to the fields before the berries turn to mush. The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped him, nor did an emergency surgery in January to remove a brain tumor.
Amid the marketing, packaging and field maintenance, he can spend 12 to 16 hours per day working. Weeds, ground squirrels and insects are his worst enemies. As an organic farmer, he refrains from using pesticides and herbicides.
“I used to hate winter,” Schwendinger said. “I just look forward to it so much now because I can finally get a break.
He has yet to make a profit, but Schwendinger remains hopeful.
The possibilities for the fruit are endless, he said. He dreams of meat sauces, smoothies, jams and jellies, pie, kombucha and wine.
“Everything takes time,” Schwendinger said. “Every day is potential.”