CUBA CITY, Wis. — After more than 70 years in business, Wisconsin’s self-proclaimed first auto auction is closing.

Tri-State Auto Auction, located next to Guler’s Corner and Banfield’s Swiss Haus in Cuba City, currently plans to hold its final auction Jan. 26. Jerry and Helen Brogley, who head the business, said more auctions are possible depending on the sale of the business’ property.

