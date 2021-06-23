MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa City Council members have approved an ordinance allowing the city to ban fireworks during periods of drought, but local emergency management officials say such restrictions are unlikely due to recent rain.
The council approved the ordinance, 6-1, this week with Council Member Kevin Kuhlman casting the lone dissenting vote. Because the council also voted to proceed with the second and third reading of the ordinance, it took effect immediately.
The move came after the council voted to rescind the first reading of an ordinance passed at its last meeting that would have limited the dates fireworks could be used to July 2 to 4, rather than the current window of July 1 to 7.
Maquoketa Mayor Don Schwenker said after this week’s meeting that the new ordinance allows the city to restrict fireworks usage and recreational fires during drought conditions, whether or not the county issues a burn ban. It does not affect residents’ freedom to buy fireworks.
“From my understanding, under state law … we have to allow (residents) to purchase fireworks, but we can restrict the use,” he said. “That’s what this would do if we needed to. I like fireworks, … but we have to be able to do it safely, and with it getting as dry as it’s getting, we have to make sure we’re not causing undue harm.”
Schwenker said the city would make a decision before July 1 about a potential ban in consultation with the city manager, fire chief and police chief.
Maquoketa Fire Chief Matt Tranel said the fire department is monitoring the situation, but recent rain has lessened the need for restrictions.
“With the rain (Sunday), I don’t really see much happening with the burn ban, unless things turn drastic with the drought conditions,” he said.
Jackson County Emergency Management Director Lyn Medinger said “there has been some discussion” of a county burn ban, but “no action has been taken.”
Tom Berger, Dubuque County Emergency Management director, said county officials considered a burn ban last week, but Sunday’s “widespread rain” allayed some of their concerns and they likely would not issue a ban at this time.