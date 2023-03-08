U.S. 20 at Thunder Hills Road
The at-grade intersection at U.S. 20 and Thunder Hills Road near Peosta, Iowa, has been the subject of safety concerns for several years. The Iowa DOT will lengthen the turning lane this year.

 Dave Kettering

PEOSTA, Iowa — Area officials plan to lengthen a turning lane on U.S. 20 just east of Peosta to begin addressing an intersection where local officials say more work is needed.

Iowa Department of Transportation District Engineer Anthony Bardgett — who previously served as the county engineer for Dubuque and Delaware counties — told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week that the state intends to double the length of the westbound turn lane on U.S. 20 leading to Thunder Hills Road. Work on the project is expected to take place during this year’s construction season.

