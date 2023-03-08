PEOSTA, Iowa — Area officials plan to lengthen a turning lane on U.S. 20 just east of Peosta to begin addressing an intersection where local officials say more work is needed.
Iowa Department of Transportation District Engineer Anthony Bardgett — who previously served as the county engineer for Dubuque and Delaware counties — told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week that the state intends to double the length of the westbound turn lane on U.S. 20 leading to Thunder Hills Road. Work on the project is expected to take place during this year’s construction season.
Drivers over the years have expressed concerns about the safety of that intersection, though state officials have said a larger overhaul is not imminent.
Recommended for you
Officials from the City of Peosta, as well as Bardgett, acknowledged that the latest project is not the solution but that it is a step in the right direction.
Peosta Mayor Russ Pfab called the project an “improvement, not a fix.”
“It will help anyone turning off of 20 into Thunder Hills the ability to get off the highway and not be approaching at that high speed,” he said. “That’s at least a preliminary positive. There is something more that needs to be done, which I know is on the DOT’s radar.”
Bardgett told the Board of Supervisors that the DOT’s project would lengthen the current turning lane from 300 feet to 600 feet.
“The result would be pretty similar to what you’ll see at Cox Springs Road (now),” he said. “That allows for a better sight distance looking to the east as traffic is trying to cross the median (from Thunder Hills Road).”
Dubuque County Engineer Russell Weber said the cost of the $300,000 project would be split between the county and the state, with the county’s portion coming from the farm-to-market fund which already is budgeted for the Secondary Roads Department in the current fiscal year.
“Given the 50/50 match and the fact that the DOT is running this, I think it’s a great idea,” Weber said.
Local and county officials have been asking for a larger fix at U.S. 20 intersections with Thunder Hills Road and Cox Springs Road, both just outside of Peosta.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff asked Bardgett for an update on the county’s proposal to close both at-grade intersections and build a new frontage road to direct traffic to the U.S. 20 interchange at Swiss Valley Road.
The proposal led to a traffic study that was completed in 2020, but the study did not find sufficient evidence of danger to prompt swift action.
Bardgett told the supervisors that the DOT plans to complete a more significant project in the area but that it wouldn’t happen in the near future.
“That location has been sited as a future interchange location,” he said. “This location doesn’t rate very high in terms of crash statistics. That doesn’t mean there won’t be something still.”
Bardgett said continued population and economic growth along the U.S. 20 corridor could encourage the state to prioritize more work there as traffic increases.
Pfab said he was glad for the extended turn lane but that he expects Peosta residents to continue to share their concerns.
“I live in between Cox Springs and Thunder Hills, so I’m certainly familiar with (the problems),” he said. “I do know citizens have made comments that they will actually travel through town to get to Peosta Road, which becomes Sundown Road, just so they don’t have to use those intersections (at Cox Springs and Thunder Hills). ... There are two at-grade intersections. That’s more of an oddity than you normally see at that kind of (highway).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.