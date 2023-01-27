REO Speedwagon

MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A legendary rock band that has sold more than 40 million albums will be a headliner at this summer's Delaware County Fair.

REO Speedwagon will take the stage on Thursday, July 13, at the fairgrounds in Manchester, the fair announced this morning. The concert will start at 8:30 p.m.

