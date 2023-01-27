Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
REO Speedwagon
MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A legendary rock band that has sold more than 40 million albums will be a headliner at this summer's Delaware County Fair.
REO Speedwagon will take the stage on Thursday, July 13, at the fairgrounds in Manchester, the fair announced this morning. The concert will start at 8:30 p.m.
Party pit tickets will be $60, and track tickets will be $50 each. They will go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at delawarecofair.com.
Formed in 1967 and fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon has released 13 Top 40 hits, including “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.