Police said a Dubuque man was robbed at gunpoint downtown on Tuesday afternoon following a “road rage” altercation.
The incident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Francis and West 23rd streets. Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said the altercation occurred between Troy C. Rambousek, 50, of Dubuque, and another man. The man then robbed Rambousek of $660 at gunpoint. No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the incident and declined to release any additional information.