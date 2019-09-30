Country music star Lee Greenwood will return to Dubuque in December to perform his renditions of classic holiday music.
“Lee Greenwood: A Tennessee Christmas” will be held at 3 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Mississippi Moon Bar in Diamond Jo Casino.
Ticket prices start at $25. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter and the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, and they can be purchased by calling 563-690-4800.
Greenwood has won numerous industry awards, including male vocalist of the year for the Academy of Country Music in 1983.
He also won CMA Song of the Year in 1985 for writing “God Bless the USA.” The song has been voted the most recognizable patriotic song in America. Greenwood is scheduled to perform a rendition of the song at the Dubuque shows.
Attendees must be at least 21 years old.
Greenwood last performed in Dubuque in December 2014, when he did holiday performances at Mississippi Moon Bar.