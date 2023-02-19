LANCASTER, Wis. — Several Lancaster-area residents and businesses recenlty were recognized as the best and brightest of the area.
Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce recognized both community members and business leaders for their dedication and service in the local community at its annual awards celebration.
The awards and winners are as follows, according to an announcement from the chamber.
Citizen of the Year: Bill Lolwing was recognized for his dedication and service in the community. Lolwing has worked with the local Boy Scouts troop for 15 years and is also involved with the local American Legion and VFW.
Educator of the Year: Melissa Sperle was honored for her tenure in Lancaster Community School District. Sperle teaches fifth grade and was heralded in the announcement as someone who “gives 110% in everything she does.”
New Business of the Year: Rech Family Gardens was the first business recognized as the new business of the year. In addition to selling flowers, the family-owned flower farm offers classes on bouquet- and wreath-building.
New Business of the Year: The second new business of the year was Southside Wash, a self-service car wash. It opened in September and has two-self service bays and one automatic bay, as well as a station for people to wash their pets.
Business Improvement Award: Gotta Dance Academy of Performing Arts was recognized for its “sizable capital investment to improve the interior of its existing building and to expand operations.” The academy has served more than 1,500 performers since it opened in 2010.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Bob Schmidt was recognized for his more than 50 years of community leadership. Schmidt received the award for his business, volunteering and community development efforts.
Business Leaders of the Year: Mother-daughter duo Keri and Kelsi Retalick own and operate The Meat Schoppe, a butcher shop and store dedicated to providing local meat options.
Business of the Year: Doolittle’s Pub and Eatery was selected for its continued presence and service in the Lancaster community. The announcement noted that the business recently added to its outdoor space, providing “something new for patrons to enjoy.”
Outstanding Nonprofit of the Year: Southwest Opportunities Center was honored for its efforts to improve area residents’ lives. The nonprofit offers programming for employment assistance, socialization, recreation and more.
