The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Ronald J. Brimmer, 23, of 685 Jefferson St., was arrested at 6:54 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and a pretrial supervision violation. Court documents state that Brimmer assaulted Courtney R. Johnson, 22, of the same address, on Friday.
- Casey C. Cupps, 33, of 344 E. 15th St., was arrested at 5:56 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree harassment.
- Edward W. Moon, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East 19th Street and Central Avenue on charges of fifth-degree theft, public intoxication, interference with official acts causing injury and providing false identification information. Court documents state that Officer Jay Murray sustained a foot injury when apprehending Moon.
- Bryan S. Daack, 55, of 3940 Creston St., reported fraud resulting in the theft of $2,000 at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.
- Diane M. Averkamp, 64, of 901 Stone Ridge Place, reported a case of fraud resulting in the theft of $9,900 between Aug. 20 and Tuesday.