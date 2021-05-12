Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging offers seniors checks good for up to $30 worth of locally grown produce though the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.
Each eligible participant receives 10 checks with a total value of $30. A person can receive checks one time per program year.
Eligible participants must be 60 years of age or older at the time of the application, live in the agency's service area and have a yearly household income of no more than $23,828 for a single person or $32,227 for a married couple.
The checks will be distributed by mail this year because of continuing COVID-19 restrictions. Past recipients of the checks will be receiving the required application forms within the next few weeks.
Others interested in the program should call the agency at 1-800-779-8707 and choose option No. 1.
Checks will be mailed beginning June 1.