Two Dubuque companies were among five businesses receiving state funding to advance their water conservation efforts. 

Gov. Kim Reynolds this week announced $8.3 million in matching grants to five companies across the state through Iowa's Water Infrastructure Fund. The funds will aid the companies in upgrading their water infrastructure, a press release states. 

grannybird119@yahoo.com

lets see these companies report millions in profit every year but the taxpayer is forced to give them free money sounds about right

