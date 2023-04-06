Two Dubuque companies were among five businesses receiving state funding to advance their water conservation efforts.
Gov. Kim Reynolds this week announced $8.3 million in matching grants to five companies across the state through Iowa's Water Infrastructure Fund. The funds will aid the companies in upgrading their water infrastructure, a press release states.
“Iowa has a long history of innovation to improve water quality and sustainability, and these projects continue that legacy,” Reynolds said in the release. “We rely on our land and water to provide for Iowa’s future generations, which is why we remain focused on protecting, preserving, and restoring Iowa’s water resources.”
In Dubuque, Prairie Farms Dairy received $275,350 to upgrade its Dubuque facility to a new compressor system to reduce city water coming into the plant and to reduce discharge to the city's waster treatment system. The upgrade is expected to reduce annual water costs by $85,000.
Hormel Foods also received $57,813 to "implement utilization of excess reverse osmosis concentrate water that is currently being sent to the industrial wastewater system, which will increase system efficiency, reduce chemical usage and lower costs." The project is estimated to reduce Hormel's water demand from the city by 9% and reduce wastewater discharge by 12%.
lets see these companies report millions in profit every year but the taxpayer is forced to give them free money sounds about right
