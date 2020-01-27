A Dubuque native received a prestigious honor today from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Kenneth Quinn, retired president of World Food Prize Foundation and a former U.S. ambassador to Cambodia, received the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award.
The award recognizes “Quinn’s many years of service to Iowa and the nation,” according to a press release.
Quinn attended Loras Academy, an all-boys school in Dubuque. After it closed in 1959, Quinn attended Wahlert High School and was a member of its first graduating class in 1960.
The release notes that Quinn was the first American official to alert the U.S. State Department about the genocidal plans of the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia during the 1970s.
He later worked on refugee resettlement in Iowa as a member of the administration of then-Iowa Gov. Robert Ray.
He retired from his post as the head of World Food Prize Foundation earlier this month after 20 years at the helm.