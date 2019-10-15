Fountain of Youth’s second Soul Food Sunday event will be held this weekend.
The event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the 4-H building at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. They are available at https://bit.ly/2IOxrTg.
The event also will feature free dance lessons from Adam Kieffer, of Adam’s Dance Connection.
Proceeds benefit Fountain of Youth, which works with underprivileged children and adults in the Dubuque community.