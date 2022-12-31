A Dubuque man was arrested today on charges that included attempted murder for allegedly pointing a gun at his friend, stating he was going to kill him and pulling the trigger, though the weapon didn't fire.
Randell B. Heine, 30, of 3581 Key Corners St., was arrested at about 3 a.m. today near the intersection of Olympic Heights Road and Central Avenue on charges of attempted murder, domestic assault with a weapon, first-degree burglary, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime and operating while intoxicated.
Court documents state Heine broke into the house of his friend Zachary T. Schmitt, 32, of 195 Olympic Heights Road, gaining access by using the keypad on the garage at about 2:20 a.m. today. Inside the house were Schmitt and Heine’s wife, Miranda Heine, 26.
Miranda Heine later told police that her husband "had called asking if she was going to come home tonight, and she told him, 'No,' (that) she was at Zachary's house," at which point Randell Heine came to Schmitt's house.
Heine brandished a handgun as he opened the bedroom door, stating, “This thing is (explicative) loaded” while waving it around, documents state. Miranda Heine and Schmitt attempted to get Randell Heine to put down the gun, but he refused.
"Miranda then placed herself in between Zachary and Randell," documents state. "At this time, Randell reached around Miranda and pointed the gun directly at Zachary while pulling the trigger once. Both Zachary and Miranda heard the gun 'click,' but no shot was fired."
Court documents report Schmitt then ran to the bathroom to call 911 while Miranda Heine continued to try to calm down her husband. He eventually set the weapon down, at which point she ejected the fully loaded magazine.
Randell Heine then fled the scene while yelling, “I’m going to (explicative) kill you,” documents state. He was stopped by police officers while driving a short distance from the scene, at which point he displayed visible signs of intoxication and was arrested.
Court documents state his blood alcohol content was 0.106%. The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.