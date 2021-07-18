Authorities have not yet released the name of the 80-year-old woman found dead in a Dubuque residence Thursday.
Dubuque police said Friday that they are conducting a “suspicious death investigation,” but released few additional details at the time.
Lt. Brendan Welsh, who was serving as shift commander Saturday, said that authorities were awaiting autopsy results.
Welsh referred further questions to the Dubuque Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, which is handling the investigation. The division could not be reached for comment Saturday.
Dubuque police and firefighters responded to 2185 Clarke Drive at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday “for a medical assist and located an 80-year-old female deceased inside the residence,” according to a Friday press release.
The release said that the woman’s name will be released in the next several days once her next of kin have been notified.