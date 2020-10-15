PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A gardener who was accused of harassing and making racist comments toward a Platteville resident has been cited with disorderly conduct by police.
Carley L. Borcherding, 78, of Platteville, received the penalty following an investigation into a Sept. 23 incident that occurred at Katie’s Garden, according to a police report.
The space, which is open to the public, is owned by and located adjacent to Platteville Regional Chamber.
Borcherding is one of many volunteer gardeners who maintain the property.
Latonya Barnett, 34, told investigators that on Sept. 23, Borcherding confronted and berated her as Barnett was being photographed.
Borcherding said she approached Barnett because she was upset that Barnett was inside the flowerbed and concerned for her safety because Barnett was sitting on a branch of a dying tree.
Meanwhile, Barnett maintained that she had not entered the flowerbeds nor climbed a tree.
After reviewing security footage, investigators concluded that Barnett had climbed onto a tree located in a flowerbed.
Although Barnett filed a police report, the county district attorney declined to file charges.
Borcherding has since resigned from her volunteer position at the chamber.