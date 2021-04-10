ASBURY, Iowa — Four branches of the Dubuque County Library District will close early on two days next week for staff training.
The district announced that the branches in Asbury, Epworth, Farley and Holy Cross will close at 1 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, April 12 and 13. The early closures will provide time for staff to be trained on a new computer system.
The Peosta branch will remain open for its regular hours on both days.
“The new state-of-the-art catalog and circulation system, Aspen powered by Koha, is expected to go live on May 17,” according to a press release.
For more information on next week’s schedule, call the Asbury branch at 563-582-0008 or visit www.dubcolib.org.