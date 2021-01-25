GALENA, Ill. — Speaking in character as Agatha Christie, Debra Miller described how the mystery author characterized herself as a youth.
“I was overburdened with imagination,” said Miller as Christie.
An actress from Chicago, Miller debuted her portrayal of the mystery author during a virtual event held as part of Galena Public Library’s seventh annual Galena LitFest.
The festival is a series of events held in January that celebrates authors and readers.
“It’s bringing readers in front of writers and vice versa so that they can have a conversation,” said Larissa Distler, the library’s adult services librarian and organizer of the festival.
Sunday’s event was billed as a brunch. Participants could pick up food to go to accompany the Zoom presentation by Miller.
“I am so glad to be here,” Miller said after the show. “It was such a heartbreak to think that the Galena LitFest wasn’t going to happen. I developed this script just for this.”
Festival organizers had originally intended to host in-person events with capacity limits due to COVID-19.
Distler said organizers switched gears in August.
“We decided to completely switch to a virtual program,” she said. “So far, it has gone smoothly. At this point, people are used to Zoom.”
Miller specializes in portraying the lives of famous women. Her past shows include biographical presentations on Mary Todd Lincoln, Jane Austen and Beatrix Potter.
“I fall in love with all of these women,” Miller said. “Agatha was an incredible woman.”
Sunday, Miller performed in character. Her Christie shared life and career details in a monologue that ended in 1950, the year the author began her autobiography, which was posthumously published in 1977.
“Once I hit upon an acceptable idea, I found myself going along at a great rate,” Miller’s Christie says of her early writing.
Christie’s first detective novel, “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” was published in 1920. In it, she launched one of her most enduring characters, the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.
Miller’s Christie describes Poirot as “meticulous, a tidy man, always arranging things. He would be a small man with a grand mind.”
After her performance, Miller admitted that she hadn’t been a reader of Christie before researching for the show. Miller is a Christie reader now.
“As with many of these women, I began researching and jumped in feet first,” she said. “Read Agatha’s mysteries. They’re better than Sudoku for keeping your mind going.”
Galena LitFest concludes with three events. An evening with author Rebecca Makkai at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, a sold-out discussion of Native American storytelling on Thursday, Jan. 28, and an online “dining with the authors” event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, featuring best-selling authors Heather Gudenkauf, of Dubuque, and Jean Rabe, of Illinois.