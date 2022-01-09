EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Thanks to one volunteer, dozens of East Dubuque high schoolers will graduate with a valuable skill in their toolbox: welding.
Al Fleege is not a teacher in the traditional sense. He spent a career in the trades, working at various companies in the area — Dubuque Packing Co., John Deere Dubuque Works and East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizers, from which he retired.
But last year, he was called on to share the knowledge he had accumulated with students in the industrial arts class at East Dubuque High School, and he answered.
Teacher Bill Reisen took over teaching industrial arts at the school after decades teaching English literature when the position sat vacant. While he had a good deal of experience with most aspects of the shop from his personal life, he had no welding experience.
Reisen reached out to a former student in the trade, who thought his father — who had taught him to weld — would be a good fit.
“I was hoping to get (Fleege’s) help just a couple of days a week, just to get us started on something I could work on with them,” he said.
But Al, enthusiastic, showed up every day of the first semester of this school year.
“Not only did he instruct, but he went through everything in the metal shop that didn’t work and got everything working,” Reisen said. “He helped me with ordering material things because I didn’t know what to get started on.”
Fleege said he took to the work quickly.
“I hadn’t done any educational parts of it other than my own kids and some coworkers,” he said. “But the kids are absolutely great, really. Some are really natural talents.”
Fleege was impressed by how enthusiastic his new pupils turned out to be.
“Say you’re doing a horizontal weld across a piece of material,” he said. “When you’re finished, you get to look at it right away. You can critique yourself immediately. These kids get that, and you can see the impact.”
Reisen said students gushed about Fleege, asking “When is Al coming back?”
Fleege is proud of whatever he can do to funnel new people into the field he loved.
“The (career and technical education) portion of school is probably going to be making a huge resurgence here with the lack of skilled trades (workers) available in the workforce right now,” he said. “I felt it was very important. Whenever you can get someone interested in the trades, you have to keep them there.”
Fleege also succeeded in getting the school a $5,100 grant from East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizers to replace aging welding equipment.
He is taking this semester off from his new gig as he works through some health issues, but he said he hopes to be back in the shop as soon as he can.