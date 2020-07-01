“This sounds really fun,” said 5-year-old Mae Evers as she opened a plastic bin of art supplies at Allison-Henderson Park on Tuesday morning.
She soon was hard at work coloring and assembling a miniature basketball hoop, with the help of Dubuque Leisure Services recreation field supervisor Mick Stephenson.
Mae was one of several participants in Leisure Services’ first Rec-n-Roll program for 2020.
The Rec-n-Roll trailer has traveled to Dubuque parks for several summers, offering activities for local youth. This summer, Rec-n-Roll has been converted to feature youth enrichment programs in collaboration with the city’s current playground programs.
Stephenson, who runs the Rec-n-Roll program, is working with Leisure Services program instructor Susan Stoppelmoor to deliver the new Rec-n-Roll Youth Enrichment programming.
“We were trying to come up with a way to provide something for kids,” Stoppelmoor said. “We fully expect it to start out slowly, but I think as … word gets out, more people will start coming.”
Due to concerns related to COVID-19, the hourlong Rec-n-Roll programs are limited to 12 participants to ensure social distancing. All participants will use their own individualized supplies for activities, and staff will wear masks.
Once Mae finished her basketball hoop on Tuesday morning, Stephenson helped her attach a craft stick to the back. Then, she stuck her creation into a provided traffic cone and proceeded to sink a basket on the first try.
“I got one point!” she exclaimed, retrieving her ball and backing up carefully for another shot.
As the other kids completed their hoops, they jumped into the day’s second craft, a ball-and-cup catch game. After painting a cardboard cone, they attached one end of a piece of yarn to the cone and the other to a ball. Then, they tried to catch the ball in the cone.
The painting process was a lesson in color theory as the kids mixed colors to create orange, green and even maroon.
“I’m going to put yellow dots,” said 9-year-old Karson Raap, dipping her brush into the paint. “I feel like maroon and yellow go well together.”
“Oh, yeah, that’d be so pretty!” said her friend Alice Udelhofen, 11.
Soon, the girls were busy painting identical polka-dotted cones.
“We’re making the same thing,” said Karson as Stephenson stopped over to inspect their work. “Don’t judge us.”
“I’m not,” he replied with a laugh.
In addition to crafts, Stoppelmoor and her team plan to offer science, technology, engineering and math activities at upcoming programs.
“We just want to make sure the kids have stuff to do,” she said.
And if they get a little messy in the process, so much the better.
“It’s fine if I get some paint on me,” Mae said, holding up her rainbow-stained fingers. “Besides, I like to do art.”