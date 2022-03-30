Residents living near Dubuque’s wastewater treatment plant recently complained about the smell emanating from the facility.
During a city budget hearing held on March 23, residents claimed the foul smell coming from Dubuque Water & Resource Recovery Center has worsened in the past two years. Staff members of the center presented their budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which begins on July 1. Part of that budget presentation included plans to investigate and reduce the smell reaching the homes of residents.
The Water & Resource Recovery Center cleans the city’s wastewater and, with the completion of a facility upgrade in 2013, uses an anaerobic digestion system to break down sewage sludge and high-strength waste compounds supplied by local manufacturers.
James Klauer, who lives near the facility on South Grandview Avenue, said the center has always emanated an unwelcome smell, but in the past two years, it has become more prominent and severe.
“For a number of years since the facility was upgraded, it (the smell) was almost non-existent,” Klauer said. “In the last two or three years, it has become more frequent and almost unbearable.”
Brad Plummer, who also lives near the center, said there have been several instances where he was forced to retreat indoors from his yard to escape from the smell.
Water & Resource Recovery Center Manager William O’Brien said he was uncertain why the center is more odorous recently, adding that it could come from increases in hydrogen sulfide found in biogas produced from the center’s anaerobic digestion.
In response to increased demand from local manufacturers, City Council members voted in February to begin searching for a consultant to design an estimated $3 million in improvements to the center’s anaerobic digestion system, which would effectively expand the center’s ability to store and process solid waste.
O’Brien said part of that consultant work will include identifying potential improvements to the center that could reduce the smell impacting residents. He added that air and water samples will also be tested to determine the source of the odor.
Other highlights from last week’s budget session included the following:
Information Services
- Revenue or resources projected: $612,807
- Expenditures projected: $2,050,866
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 22.9%
- Tax support requested: $1,438,059
- Tax support current year: $1,049,650
- Employment change: hiring a new help desk position, user technology specialist and a full-time chief security officer, resulting in a total equivalent of 12 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $18,000 for purchase of back-up and recovery tool for on-premise data, $42,000 for purchase of Azure Premium 1 Service program for 1,000 users, $24,900 for new email account licenses, $3,600 for a WiFi issues diagnosis tool, $1,400 for improved user password management, $67,440 to hire help desk position, $73,626 to hire technology specialist, $116,118 to hire chief security officer.
Water Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $11,655,469
- Expenditures projected: $10,508,328
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 1.2% decrease
- Tax support requested: none
- Tax support current year: none
- Employment change: no changes in employment, resulting in a total equivalent of 26.07 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $7,480 to purchase a new GPS unit, $9,500 to purchase a Flexipro video camera for inspection of water mains, $3,300 to purchase four file cabinets, $66,000 for a vehicle purchase for maintenance staff, $12,632 to purchase a SureCall Cellular Distributed Antenna System, $65,000 to fund Cartegraph’s programming services, training and software add-ons.
Water & Resource Recovery Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $15,607,120
- Expenditures projected: $15,552,114
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 11.8%
- Tax support requested: none
- Tax support current year: none
- Employment change: no changes in employment, resulting in a total equivalent of 15 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $120,000 to upgrade crane on work truck, $17,500 to replace a side-by-side utility vehicle with the addition of a full cab.
Public Works Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $17,593,582
- Expenditures projected: $18,780,322
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 8.6%
- Tax support requested: $1,186,740
- Tax support current year: $1,048,077
- Employment change: Hiring a full-time sanitation driver, full-time landfill equipment operator and part-time secretary, eliminating the seasonal equipment operator positions and seasonal laborer for street signs, refuse collection, yard waste collection and recycling collection activities, resulting in a total equivalent of 93.43 full-time employees
Recommended improvement packages: $23,100 to purchase one grapple bucket, $7,500 to purchase a mowing attachment for a skid steer unit, $1,500 to purchase one Bright Signs module, $30,000 to purchase one mini excavator, $74,315 to hire one full-time sanitation driver, $35,213 to hire part-time secretary, $30,600 to purchase a safety training simulator for snow and ice control and solid waste employees, $23,000 for accreditation by the American Public Works Association, $25,000 to hire a solid waste consultant to develop a path to zero waste plan for solid waste activities, $582,698 for the implementation of 10,000 trash carts and automated collection side loaders, $4,125 to purchase traffic control signs, $120,000 to purchase four sets of portable vehicle barriers, $412,980 to increase the annual five-mile asphalt program to 10 miles, $78,337 to hire full-time landfill equipment operator, $9,600 to attend training to become certified in compost operations, $17,200 to fund the purchase of a sweeper attachment for the current landfill wheel loader, $22,450 to replace the existing plow blade for the wheel loader, $10,000 to purchase a pallet wrapper, $19,897 to purchase a hydro-seeder.