In 1952, Frank Miller bought a little ceramic figurine that reminded him of a dog named Jake he once had.
But he didn’t plan on keeping the figurine. He had someone in mind that he wanted to present it to as a graduation gift.
“I knew I was going to give it to her when I bought it,” he said.
Growing up in Monticello, Iowa, where their families had known each other for years, Frank Miller and Mary Anne Kuriger had been friends for as long as they could remember.
“When I came out of the church (after graduation), he handed me a gift, which happened to be that little dog,” said the now Mary Anne Miller, 86. “Our first date was the night of my high school graduation.”
The couple then went off to college — Frank at Loras College in Dubuque and Mary Anne at Mount Mercy College of Nursing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A long-distance romance ensued for the next few years.
They married in 1956 and will celebrate 66 years of marriage on June 12.
After a few years in Cedar Rapids, they moved to Dubuque, where Frank taught physics and astronomy at Loras and was the director of the campus planetarium. Mary Anne worked as a nurse at Xavier Hospital.
Six children would follow — Michael, Lisa, Dawn, Danny, Stephanie and Patrick. The family moved to a home on East 22nd Street, where they have lived for 54 years and where Frank and Mary Anne continue to cultivate their prize-winning gardens.
Frank also was a research physicist, and every summer, the family would load up the station wagon and head off to a distant part of the country where he would teach or work on a fellowship project.
“The two summers we spent in Hamilton, N.Y., at Colgate University were beautiful,” said daughter Lisa Finnegan, of Platteville, Wis. “It’s where we learned how to swim. We were so close to the lake we had to put on our life jackets whenever we stepped outside.”
In Grand Forks, N.D., the family lived in a rambling sorority house that they had all to themselves.
“I remember my dad bringing home mylar, this new material they were using for weather balloons,” recalled daughter Dawn Pregler, of Dubuque. “I didn’t always realize what Dad was doing. I just knew we always went someplace different. We had a wonderful childhood.”
Frank is especially proud of the fellowship he received at Harvard University, where he worked on a charge-coupled-device project.
“I thought that would be kind of interesting, but I never thought I’d get to Harvard,” he said. “I looked at the project director’s name, and it was a kid that used to come to planetarium shows (at Loras). So, I applied, and I got it. I’m sure he was at least part of the reason why.”
Lisa recalled how her parents immersed themselves in their diverse neighborhood.
“Dad used to have what he called pepper diplomacy,” Lisa said. “He’d grow peppers and tomatoes and give them to the neighborhood kids. Sometimes, he’d get back a pan of enchiladas or a plate of tamales.”
The couple planted flowers on the side of their home that faces Audubon Elementary School, and neighborhood children knew they could pick them to give to their teachers.
The Millers, who are only the second family to own the 140-year-old house, decided jointly with their children to bequeath the home to Habitat for Humanity.
“We love this house, and it’s been a wonderful family home,” Mary Anne said. “We hope after we’re gone it goes to another family that will love it just as much.”
Lisa said she remembers growing up in a house in which experiences were important.
“There was a lot of richness in the things that we did,” she said. “They encouraged nature and music. Kindness and generosity was encouraged. Mom was a nurse and was always so good and kind and thoughtful with everyone.”
Frank and Mary Anne said loving one another and doing a lot of things together have been the keys to their marriage.
“They sit in their recliner holding hands all the time,” Lisa said. “They’re such a romantic couple.”
Mary Anne recalls that on that first date, they went to see “Pagan Love Song,” starring Esther Williams.
“I remember that first kiss,” she said. “And I remember a few other ones, too.”
Jake, the little ceramic dog that was Frank’s first gift to his then-future wife, still sits on a shelf in the Millers’ living room.
“He’s coming with me when I go,” Mary Anne said.
Dawn said her parents have always been there for each other.
“They say the way a man shows his love for his children is his love for his wife,” she said. “My parents have always been on their honeymoon.”
