CENTER JUNCTION, Iowa -- Jones County Conservation will host two shed hunting programs this month.

The events will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23, at Central Park, 12515 Central Park Road.

Participants will learn how to look for the dropped or shed antlers from area white-tailed deer.

Registration information is available at mycountyparks.com/County/Jones.aspx.

