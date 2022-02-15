Sorry, an error occurred.
CENTER JUNCTION, Iowa -- Jones County Conservation will host two shed hunting programs this month.
The events will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23, at Central Park, 12515 Central Park Road.
Participants will learn how to look for the dropped or shed antlers from area white-tailed deer.
Registration information is available at mycountyparks.com/County/Jones.aspx.
