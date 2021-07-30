BELLEVUE, Iowa -- As a reading specialist at Bellevue Elementary School, Abby Veach strives to nurture a lifelong love of reading among her students.
"They pick out books that they love, and within that, then I can teach the skills of reading and the techniques to make a good reader,” she said.
Veach's work with her young learners now has earned her statewide recognition. She recently was named the 2021 Iowa Masonic Teacher of the Year by the Grand Lodge of Iowa A.F. & A.M.
Veach has worked as a reading specialist for 14 years overall and for four years in the Bellevue district.
She works daily with 35 to 40 students in kindergarten through second grade. She goes into classrooms to work with small groups of students and pulls individual students for one-on-one reading intervention.
"I’m a very motivated and data-driven person, so I love seeing the students’ progression throughout the year,” she said.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said Veach “goes beyond the norm” to help her students succeed.
"She does an outstanding job … working with those kids to help them improve their reading skills and just really personalizing and individualizing that learning for that student,” Meyer said. “She is relentless and never-ending, trying to find the right book for the kids that will help them to be successful readers.”
Each year, Masonic lodges across the state work with local school districts to nominate local Teachers of the Year. When Veach was honored by the Bellevue Masonic Lodge earlier this year, she worked with Past Master Robert Baug to submit an application and letters of reference for the state competition.
Baug said representatives from the Bellevue lodge were "absolutely delighted" to learn Veach had earned the statewide honor.
He described Veach as an "extremely bright, confident (and) caring person."
"Those kids go out of Abby’s care … with essential skills and, what’s more, the confidence, largely built by her wonderful positive mentoring, that they can do this," he said.
He said Veach will be honored with a plaque and stipend at the annual meeting of all Iowa Masonic lodges in September, which this year will be held in Davenport.
Veach is the third educator in the Bellevue district to be recognized by the state Masonic lodge in the last five years. In 2017, first-grade teachers Lisa Roth and Emily Reeg were jointly honored after Roth was selected as the Teacher of the Year and asked to share the award with Reeg, her teaching partner.
Bellevue Elementary School Principal Jeanette Hartung-Schroeder said Veach is a “steady and consistent” educator with a deep knowledge of reading instruction.
“(Students) know that when they come in, they’re going to be learning at their level, and they feel successful, and she pushes them to continue to grow,” she said.