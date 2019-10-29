DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a Dubuque drug dealer rammed a law enforcement vehicle as he tried to flee law enforcement in Grant County.
Tyler K. Asbell, 19, was apprehended and arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; maintaining a drug trafficking place; carrying a concealed weapon; and recklessly endangering safety, according to a press release issued Monday by Richland- Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force.
It states that drug task force members and Dickeyville police observed Asbell and Fallon C. Murphy, 22, of Dubuque, in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Dickeyville motel on Thursday. Authorities knew that both Asbell and Murphy were wanted on Iowa warrants.
“As the deputies were making contact, (Asbell) attempted to flee, ramming a drug task force vehicle with his vehicle,” the release states.
Both Asbell and Murphy were arrested.
Deputies searched the vehicle and a motel room and located a “large amount” of meth, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, meth candy, scales, baggies, syringes and other drug paraphernalia. A handgun also was found in the room, and Asbell was in possession of brass knuckles, according to the release.