A Dubuque church will hold a free drive-thru food distribution event this Saturday, Sept. 18.

St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, partnering with St. Stephen's-River Bend Food Bank, will begin distributing food at 8:45 a.m. until supplies are exhausted at the church, 60 S. Algona Ave.

Recipients do not need to register in advance. Signs will direct participants to the drive-thru, where volunteers will load food into their vehicles.

Tags

Recommended for you