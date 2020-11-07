HANOVER, Ill. — Authorities said a Galena woman was killed on Wednesday night when her intoxicated husband crashed into a stone lawn decoration.
Patricia H. Wensle, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release issued Friday by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Her husband, Richard L. Wensle, 69, was arrested on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
The crash occurred at about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday on West Speer Road west of Illinois 84 in rural Hanover. The release states that Richard Wensle was driving east when he left the roadway on a corner and crashed into an “engraved lawn decoration constructed from stone.”
The crash remains under investigation.