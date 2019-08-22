SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. . Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall 555 John F. Kennedy Road, parking lot. The cut is 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome; cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Friday
Back to School Celebration for Mom & Dad, 8 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Drop the kids off at school and celebrate the beginning of a new school year with coffee, juice and doughnuts. Sponsored by Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce,
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Tri-State Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, 6 p.m., Pete’s Thai Kitchen, E. 22nd St. Details: Mary Lou, 563-588-1175 for reservations.
Driftless Star Party, 8:30 p.m., The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Learn about the night sky and connect with the cosmos (binoculars and telescopes provided).
Friday-Saturday
Steeple Square Flea Market, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. 3-7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Will feature vintage and antique items, home decor, holiday decor, art and more. Concessions and a cash bar will be available. Cost is $2.
LIterary arts
Today
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Patient Wolf, Todd McDonough and Friends, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Free show, all ages welcome.
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Tony Roma’s, 350 Bell St.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Hinder and Saving Abel, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, Back Waters Stage.
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Friday
Mixed Emotions, 6 p.m., Off Shore Bar & Grill, 4111 N. Riverview St, Bellevue, Iowa.
Roy Schroedl, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Matt McPherson, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Tony Walker, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Josh Yeltman, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Meghan Davis, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Reiki: Healing Energy, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn what Reiki is and how it works. Learn about the benefits and treatment options. A demonstration of a Reiki treatment will be included.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Hills & Dales Blood Drive, 11 a.m., Hills & Dales, 3505 Stoneman Road. Hills & Dales will be hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a donor bus parked at 3505 Stoneman Road at the Hills & Dales Community Building.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or queer.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown, . For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Teen Drop-In: Locker Crafts, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make frames, magnets or treasure boxes for school lockers.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Friday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.