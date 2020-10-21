PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien police said a group of juveniles from the areas of La Crosse and Onalaska, as well as La Crescent, Minn., is believed to be behind a rash of stolen vehicles in the city.
A police department release states that the suspects, ranging in age from 13 to 17, are believed to be members of a multi-state auto theft ring.
All of the stolen vehicles had their keys left in the vehicle, according to police.
There also have been instances of the thieves taking only the keys, then stealing the vehicle several days later.
Additionally, license plates have been stolen from vehicles that are locked, with the plates then used on stolen vehicles.
Police remind residents that all vehicles, garages and homes should be locked.