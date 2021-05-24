POTOSI, Wis. –- Authorities have released the name of a local man who drowned in the Mississippi River on Saturday afternoon.
Mitchell Hochhausen, 63, of rural Potosi, drowned about 1 mile north of Potosi Point, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
A press release states that Hochhausen was swimming with his wife, Beth, and two of their grandchildren at a sand beach island on the east side of the river channel at about 3:25 p.m. when Hochhausen swam into the river to retrieve an item that had floated away.
Witnesses said Hochhausen had turned around to try swimming back but was unable to reach shallower waters and went under the surface. He was in about 6 feet of water at the time.
Rescuers searched using side-scan sonar and were able to locate Hochhausen’s body at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.