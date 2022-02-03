Dubuque's fire chief soon will retire after nearly 37 years with the department.
City officials confirmed that Fire Chief Rick Steines will retire on March 31. He has served as the head of the department since August 2014.
“Rick brought the attitude, work ethic, knowledge and leadership qualities that have taken the Dubuque Fire Department to the next level,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen in a press release. “His vision and professionalism have made our community safer, and the results have been recognized internationally.”
In October, the department received accredited agency status from Commission on Fire Accreditation International. That makes it one of five departments in Iowa and one of fewer than 300 worldwide to earn that status, a press release states.
Steines has been a member of the city fire department since June 1985. He was promoted to fire equipment operator in November 1988, fire lieutenant in August 1990, fire captain in July 1992 and assistant fire chief in July 1999, the release states.
It notes that Steines informed city officials in 2018 of his intention to retire in 2022.
"The city has hired an executive search firm to conduct the search for his replacement, the position has been posted, and applications are being accepted until March 15," the release states. "Van Milligen expects to appoint an interim fire chief before Steines’ retirement becomes effective on March 31 to cover the gap until a new fire chief is appointed."